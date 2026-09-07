hGears: Schramberg GmbH Files for Self-Administered Insolvency

hGears Schramberg GmbH, a subsidiary of hGears AG, has applied to the Local Court of Rottweil to open insolvency proceedings under self-administration.

The aim is to restructure the Schramberg site within a legal framework and establish a viable long-term business structure.

Operations are expected to continue, with the current management remaining in control of the restructuring process.

The filing was triggered by an inability to meet payment obligations, caused by persistently low production volumes and an excessive cost base.

Weak performance in the e-Bike business has significantly underutilized the Schramberg production facilities, despite previous efficiency and cost-cutting measures.

The proceedings are limited to hGears Schramberg GmbH, which generated around 26% of Group revenue in H1 2026; hGears AG and its subsidiaries in Italy and China currently remain unaffected, although the parent company could face financial effects under an existing domination agreement.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at hGears is on 11.11.2026.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,7975EUR and was down -3,63 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,7350EUR this corresponds to a minus of -7,84 % since publication.





