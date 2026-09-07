LR Health & Beauty names Martin Lipp as new CFO
With a seasoned transformation expert at the financial helm, LR Health & Beauty is ushering in a new chapter focused on profitable, efficient and sustainable growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Martin Lipp became LR Health & Beauty’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on 7 September 2026 and joined the Executive Management Team.
- He is responsible for Global Controlling & Finance, Legal, IT and Operations.
- Lipp brings around 20 years of international leadership experience across healthcare, consumer goods, automotive and renewable energy.
- Most recently, he served as CFO of Brazil’s Correias Mercúrio Group and previously led the Schletter Solar Group through restructuring and transformation.
- LR expects Lipp’s transformation expertise to support its strategy, with a focus on profitability, efficiency and sustainable growth.
- LR Health & Beauty, headquartered in Ahlen, produces and distributes nutritional supplements and cosmetics in 32 countries and has specialised in Aloe Vera products for over 20 years.
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