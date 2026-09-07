DAX, SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Nordex
|?
|?
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|?
|?
|?
|Infineon Technologies
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
|TeamViewer
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|168
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|24
|?
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|24
|?
|?
|Bitcoin
|19
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|17
|?
|?
|Heidelberg Pharma
|15
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|+41,56 %
|?
|?
|Secunet Security Networks
|+16,15 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|+13,40 %
|?
|?
|?
|Envipco Holding
|-10,58 %
|?
|?
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|-14,30 %
|?
|?
|?
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals
|-16,03 %
|?
|?
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Nordex
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Platz 1
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +18,24 %
Wochenperformance: +18,24 %
Platz 2
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: +5,83 %
Wochenperformance: +5,83 %
Platz 3
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Platz 4
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Wochenperformance: -8,31 %
Platz 5
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +10,34 %
Wochenperformance: +10,34 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Wochenperformance: -1,87 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -11,10 %
Wochenperformance: -11,10 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +1,41 %
Wochenperformance: +1,41 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Platz 11
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: -6,90 %
Wochenperformance: -6,90 %
Platz 12
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +70,09 %
Wochenperformance: +70,09 %
Platz 13
Secunet Security Networks
Wochenperformance: +14,50 %
Wochenperformance: +14,50 %
Platz 14
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +59,38 %
Wochenperformance: +59,38 %
Platz 15
Envipco Holding
Wochenperformance: -14,32 %
Wochenperformance: -14,32 %
Platz 16
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: -16,94 %
Wochenperformance: -16,94 %
Platz 17
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -22,52 %
Wochenperformance: -22,52 %
Platz 18
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