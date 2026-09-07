HORNBACH Holding: Q2 Sales & Adj. EBIT Beat Prior Year; Outlook Held
Hornbach powers ahead in Q2: rising sales, stronger earnings and a steady full-year outlook set the stage for detailed results later this month.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- HORNBACH Holding’s Q2 2026/27 net sales increased by 7.3% year-on-year to EUR 1,813.7 million, driven by robust customer demand and a positive calendar effect of 1.3 additional business days.
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 12.8% to EUR 124.6 million despite ongoing cost pressures.
- For the first six months of 2026/27, net sales grew by 6.0% to EUR 3,816.2 million.
- Six-month adjusted EBIT increased by 4.9% to EUR 285.6 million.
- The company maintained its full-year outlook: sales are expected to be at or slightly above the previous year’s EUR 6,433.9 million, while adjusted EBIT is expected to remain around EUR 264.7 million.
- Final Q2 and six-month results will be published on September 29, 2026, alongside a conference call for investors and analysts.
The next important date, 15th German Corporate Conference – Berenberg, Munich, at HORNBACH Holding is on 21.09.2026.
The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 84,70EUR and was up +3,48 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.755,64PKT (+0,23 %).
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