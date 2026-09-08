Sandoz Group’s Bio100 ambition: winning the golden decade of biosimilars
Sandoz sets bold ambitions for biosimilars, unveiling its Bio100 strategy to expand its portfolio, boost margins, and drive long-term sustainable growth.
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- Sandoz unveiled its **Bio100 strategy** to strengthen its leadership in biosimilars and maximise long-term value creation.
- The company aims to expand its biosimilar portfolio from **13 products today to more than 100 by 2040**.
- Sandoz plans to increase biosimilar loss-of-exclusivity value coverage from around **50% currently to approximately 80% from 2035 onward**.
- For 2025–2030, Sandoz targets **mid-to-high single-digit annual net sales growth** at constant currencies and a **core EBITDA margin of 25–27% by 2030**.
- By 2035, the company aims to **more than double net sales compared with 2025** and achieve a **core EBITDA margin above 30%**, excluding the impact of GLP-1 products.
- Sandoz reaffirmed its existing **2028 mid-term outlook** and linked its growth plans to expanding global access to affordable, high-quality medicines.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sandoz Group is on 25.02.2027.
The price of Sandoz Group at the time of the news was 72,17EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
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+134,52 %
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