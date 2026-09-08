Newron Pharmaceuticals, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Nordex
|?
|?
|?
|Oracle
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|?
|?
|GoPro Registered (A)
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|41
|?
|?
|?
|Bitcoin
|27
|?
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|26
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|25
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|23
|?
|?
|Verbio
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+16,18 %
|?
|?
|?
|CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
|+8,46 %
|?
|?
|?
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
|+7,59 %
|?
|?
|?
|LG Electronics
|-6,02 %
|?
|?
|?
|Lenovo Group
|-6,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|MiniMax Group
|-7,29 %
|?
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Nordex
Wochenperformance: +11,55 %
Wochenperformance: +11,55 %
Platz 1
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +10,48 %
Wochenperformance: +10,48 %
Platz 2
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Platz 3
GoPro Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Wochenperformance: +23,53 %
Platz 4
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Platz 5
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Platz 6
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Wochenperformance: -6,06 %
Platz 7
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +1,79 %
Wochenperformance: +1,79 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -5,12 %
Wochenperformance: -5,12 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Platz 11
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +2,74 %
Wochenperformance: +2,74 %
Platz 12
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +15,38 %
Wochenperformance: +15,38 %
Platz 13
CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +2,99 %
Wochenperformance: +2,99 %
Platz 14
Sigma Lithium Corporation
Wochenperformance: -13,56 %
Wochenperformance: -13,56 %
Platz 15
LG Electronics
Wochenperformance: +21,70 %
Wochenperformance: +21,70 %
Platz 16
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Wochenperformance: -0,45 %
Platz 17
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -5,57 %
Wochenperformance: -5,57 %
Platz 18
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