CHAPTERS Group Lifts 2026 Organic Growth Outlook

CHAPTERS Group AG raised its 2026 outlook for organic growth on September 8, 2026.

The Management Board approved the upgraded forecast for organic growth in adjusted operating EBITDA.

Adjusted operating EBITDA is now expected to grow in the high-thirties percentage range, up from the previous forecast of more than 22%.

Organic growth in Total Output is now projected in the low-teens percentage range, compared with the previous high-single-digit outlook.

Organic growth in Recurring Revenue is also expected in the low-teens percentage range, versus the previous forecast of high-single-digit growth or more.

Organic growth is calculated by comparing 2026 full-year results based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026, with comparable 2025 results.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at CHAPTERS Group is on 01.10.2026.

The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 46,58EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 45,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,52 % since publication.





