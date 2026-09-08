CHAPTERS Group Raises 2026 Organic Growth Outlook After Strong H1

CHAPTERS Group AG reported strong preliminary H1 2026 results, with pro-forma Total Output of approximately €106 million, up 26% year over year.

Pro-forma adjusted operating EBITDA rose 68% to approximately €32 million, significantly outpacing Total Output growth.

Pro-forma recurring revenue amounted to approximately €54 million; its share was 63% in Public Sector & Enterprise and 15% in Financial Technologies.

The company raised its FY2026 organic growth outlook: EBITDA growth to the high-thirties, Total Output growth to the low-teens, and recurring revenue growth to the low-teens.

Financial Technologies is performing ahead of expectations, benefiting from revenue growth, merger synergies, AI-enabled technology development, and strong market demand.

As of June 30, 2026, CHAPTERS reported approximately €162 million in total net debt, €15 million in net cash and investments, and €289 million in equity; final interim statements are expected in October 2026.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at CHAPTERS Group is on 01.10.2026.

The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 45,75EUR and was down -1,93 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,75 % since publication.





