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    Nexum Group Names Rainer Kunze to Lead Housing Project Delivery

    With a billion-euro pipeline nearing execution, Nexum Group AG boosts its development power by appointing industry veteran Rainer Kunze as Technical Project Lead.

    Nexum Group Names Rainer Kunze to Lead Housing Project Delivery
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • Nexum Group AG has appointed Rainer Kunze as Technical Project Lead / Senior Project Developer to strengthen its operational capabilities.
    • Kunze brings nearly 30 years of experience in residential construction, technical project development, and project management.
    • His responsibilities will include the technical preparation and execution of Nexum’s upcoming residential real estate projects.
    • Nexum is expanding its development division after establishing its investment and financing structures, enabling the company to move from project evaluation toward implementation.
    • The company’s residential real estate pipeline has a total development volume of more than €1 billion, with several projects under exclusivity agreements and close to implementation.
    • Nexum aims to notarize the acquisition of its first projects in the fourth quarter of 2026 and focuses on short project durations, reduced capital commitment, and projects with largely resolved planning and permitting risks.



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    Nexum Group Names Rainer Kunze to Lead Housing Project Delivery With a billion-euro pipeline nearing execution, Nexum Group AG boosts its development power by appointing industry veteran Rainer Kunze as Technical Project Lead.
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