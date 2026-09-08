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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsKatjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28
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    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28: H1 Growth +55%

    Katjes International accelerates its growth trajectory in 2026, driven by strategic acquisitions, robust revenue gains and a solid financial position.

    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28: H1 Growth +55%
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Katjes International increased Group revenue by approximately 55% to EUR 256.0 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 164.8 million in the prior-year period.
    • EBITDA rose by around 14% to EUR 15.8 million, up from EUR 13.9 million.
    • The company acquired UK healthy-snacking brand Graze from Unilever in February 2026, including a London production site with approximately 180 employees.
    • Katjes Quiet Luxury acquired an approximately 27% stake in Italian luxury brand Missoni in May 2026, following its majority investment in Bogner in September 2025.
    • The strong growth was mainly driven by the consolidation of Bogner and Graze; earnings are expected to increase substantially in the second half of 2026.
    • Katjes International confirmed its full-year guidance of at least EUR 650 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin between 10% and 12%; equity stood at EUR 255.1 million and liquidity at EUR 74.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

    The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 103,00EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.


    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28

    +1,50 %
    -0,21 %
    -0,41 %
    -0,26 %
    -3,71 %
    +1,91 %
    ISIN:NO0012888769WKN:A30V78
    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28: H1 Growth +55% Katjes International accelerates its growth trajectory in 2026, driven by strategic acquisitions, robust revenue gains and a solid financial position.
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