Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28: H1 Growth +55%

Katjes International increased Group revenue by approximately 55% to EUR 256.0 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 164.8 million in the prior-year period.

EBITDA rose by around 14% to EUR 15.8 million, up from EUR 13.9 million.

The company acquired UK healthy-snacking brand Graze from Unilever in February 2026, including a London production site with approximately 180 employees.

Katjes Quiet Luxury acquired an approximately 27% stake in Italian luxury brand Missoni in May 2026, following its majority investment in Bogner in September 2025.

The strong growth was mainly driven by the consolidation of Bogner and Graze; earnings are expected to increase substantially in the second half of 2026.

Katjes International confirmed its full-year guidance of at least EUR 650 million in revenue and an EBITDA margin between 10% and 12%; equity stood at EUR 255.1 million and liquidity at EUR 74.1 million as of June 30, 2026.

The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 103,00EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.





