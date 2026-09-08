tZERO Powers Archax’s U.S. Expansion With Regulated Digital Securities
tZERO and Archax Markets are joining forces to unlock regulated access to U.S. digital securities, blending global distribution with robust clearing and trading services.
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- tZERO has established a correspondent clearing relationship with Archax Markets LLC to support Archax’s planned expansion into the U.S. digital securities market.
- Archax Markets recently received FINRA approval and completed its registration as a U.S. broker-dealer with the SEC; it expects to begin operations in Q3 2026.
- Through tZERO Securities and tZERO Digital Asset Securities, Archax Markets will access regulated clearing, custody, escrow, and secondary trading services.
- Archax Markets will operate as an introducing broker and use tZERO’s alternative trading system (ATS) for secondary trading of traditional and tokenized securities.
- Its registration allows Archax Markets to offer private placements of traditional and digital securities to U.S. institutional and accredited investors, including certain offerings under SEC Rule 15a-6.
- The partnership combines Archax’s global digital-asset distribution platform with tZERO’s regulated U.S. infrastructure, supporting the lifecycle of tokenized real-world assets while highlighting risks such as illiquidity, fraud, theft, and potential loss of capital.
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