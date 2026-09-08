DAX, Sunrise Energy Metals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|D-Wave Quantum
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|?
|?
|GoPro Registered (A)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|151
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|63
|?
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|35
|?
|?
|Verbio
|27
|?
|?
|Evotec
|23
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|22
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|+21,08 %
|?
|?
|?
|Roivant Sciences
|+19,88 %
|?
|?
|?
|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|+17,21 %
|?
|?
|Novartis
|-10,45 %
|?
|?
|Sarepta Therapeutics
|-13,51 %
|?
|?
|?
|Revenio Group
|-17,09 %
|?
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +34,62 %
Wochenperformance: +34,62 %
Platz 1
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Platz 2
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +6,54 %
Wochenperformance: +6,54 %
Platz 3
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,12 %
Wochenperformance: +5,12 %
Platz 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Platz 5
GoPro Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Wochenperformance: +31,09 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -6,08 %
Wochenperformance: -6,08 %
Platz 8
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Wochenperformance: -15,27 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,63 %
Wochenperformance: -7,63 %
Platz 12
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +18,75 %
Wochenperformance: +18,75 %
Platz 13
Roivant Sciences
Wochenperformance: +28,20 %
Wochenperformance: +28,20 %
Platz 14
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +91,56 %
Wochenperformance: +91,56 %
Platz 15
Novartis
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Platz 16
Sarepta Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Platz 17
Revenio Group
Wochenperformance: -20,31 %
Wochenperformance: -20,31 %
Platz 18
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