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    oneworld Loyalty Summit Unveils the Future of Loyalty Innovation

    In Fort Worth, loyalty took center stage as oneworld gathered global travel, tech and finance leaders to reimagine how airlines reward customers far beyond the journey.

    oneworld Loyalty Summit Unveils the Future of Loyalty Innovation
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • oneworld and its 15 member airlines hosted the inaugural oneworld Loyalty Summit in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 8, 2026—the first event of its kind organized by an airline alliance.
    • The summit brought together experts from airlines, travel, hospitality, financial services and technology to discuss the future of customer loyalty beyond the travel journey.
    • Key themes included technology, personalization, strategic partnerships and using loyalty programs as growth engines for travel businesses.
    • The event featured prominent industry leaders, including executives from oneworld, American Airlines, Capital One, IAG, Qantas, Qatar Airways and The Indian Hotels Company.
    • Start-ups were given a platform to pitch new loyalty solutions directly to industry decision-makers, covering areas such as fraud prevention, redemption options, trip assurance, engagement, revenue generation and AI-driven brand identity.
    • The oneworld Alliance connects 15 airlines serving nearly 1,000 destinations and offers frequent flyers benefits such as earning and redeeming points, lounge access, priority services and extra baggage allowances.



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    oneworld Loyalty Summit Unveils the Future of Loyalty Innovation In Fort Worth, loyalty took center stage as oneworld gathered global travel, tech and finance leaders to reimagine how airlines reward customers far beyond the journey.
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