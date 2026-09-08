Rönesans Ranks Among World’s Top 50 Contractors for 11th Year
For over three decades, Rönesans has transformed skylines and infrastructures worldwide, earning a place among ENR’s top international contractors.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Rönesans has been ranked among the world’s top 50 international contractors for the 11th consecutive year in ENR’s 2026 “Top 250 International Contractors” list.
- Since beginning international operations in 1993, the company has completed more than 1,000 projects in nearly 40 countries and generated USD 50 billion in international project revenue.
- ENR’s ranking is based on revenue earned outside a contractor’s home country, highlighting Rönesans’ ability to compete successfully in international markets.
- Rönesans has worked with over 3,500 Turkish manufacturers and subcontractors, exporting more than USD 2 billion in Turkish goods and services over the past decade.
- Its international projects have involved 28,853 Turkish professionals, including 3,500 engineers and architects, and a total workforce of 271,888 people.
- The company’s portfolio includes major projects such as the Lakhta Center, the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the Netherlands’ longest highway tunnel, and a gas-to-gasoline plant in Turkmenistan; Europe remains central to its growth strategy.
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.