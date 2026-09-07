Medacta H1 2026: 9.7% Growth, 27.8% EBITDA Margin
Medacta delivered solid top-line growth in H1 2026, extending its market outperformance while navigating currency headwinds and rising logistics costs.
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- Medacta’s H1 2026 revenue rose 9.7% in constant currency to €368 million, or 7.0% in reported euros, outperforming the market.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached €97 million, with a strong 27.8% margin in constant currency (26.5% reported), despite currency effects and higher transport costs.
- Growth was broad-based across regions: Asia Pacific increased 13.1%, EMEA 10.0%, Latin America 16.4%, and North America 6.6% in constant currency.
- All business lines grew in constant currency: Hip +8.1%, Knee +10.8%, Extremities +15.9%, and Spine +4.5%.
- Net profit fell to €41.9 million from €60.0 million, mainly because H1 2025 included a €14 million one-off bargain purchase gain from the Parcus Medical acquisition.
- Medacta confirmed its 2026 outlook of 10–14% constant-currency revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of around 50 basis points; it is also investing up to USD 85 million in new US headquarters and manufacturing capacity.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Medacta Group is on 09.09.2026.
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