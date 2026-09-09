Evotec: War Department Advances Orthopoxvirus Antibody to Phase 1

Just – Evotec Biologics has initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial for JST-018, an investigational monoclonal antibody cocktail targeting orthopoxviruses.

JST-018 is being developed as a prophylactic treatment to help protect warfighters at increased risk of exposure to biological threats.

The program addresses orthopoxviruses, including variola virus, which causes smallpox, and the virus responsible for mpox.

Just – Evotec Biologics managed the program from antibody selection and preclinical development through regulatory submission and cGMP manufacturing.

Clinical trial materials were manufactured at the J.POD facility in Redmond, Washington, using the company’s continuous bioprocessing platform.

The project fulfills a 2023 U.S. Department of War contract and demonstrates a scalable biodefense development model; the company’s two related contracts have a combined potential value of up to $123.9 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Evotec is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 3,2270EUR and was up +1,00 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,37 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.737,36PKT (-0,10 %).







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