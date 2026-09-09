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    Thailand’s SUBCON Expo Drives $705M Parts Trade as Firms Seek Suppliers

    From EVs to aerospace, SUBCON Thailand 2026 turned Bangkok into ASEAN’s deal-making powerhouse, forging billions in trade and thousands of high-impact business matches.

    Thailand’s SUBCON Expo Drives $705M Parts Trade as Firms Seek Suppliers
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • SUBCON Thailand, ASEAN’s largest industrial sourcing expo, held its 20th edition in Bangkok from May 13–16, 2026.
    • The event generated an estimated USD 705.5 million in parts trade, equivalent to approximately THB 23 billion.
    • More than 50,000 participants attended, resulting in over 9,600 business-matching pairs.
    • The expo connected companies across electric vehicles, semiconductors, advanced electronics, automation, robotics, medical devices, and aerospace.
    • Participants reported procurement agreements, follow-up negotiations, and technology partnerships, with Thai manufacturers viewed as competitive and ready for global supply chains.
    • The Thailand Board of Investment plans to expand SUBCON’s focus to AI, advanced electronics, modern vehicles, logistics, and broader international business matching.



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    Thailand’s SUBCON Expo Drives $705M Parts Trade as Firms Seek Suppliers From EVs to aerospace, SUBCON Thailand 2026 turned Bangkok into ASEAN’s deal-making powerhouse, forging billions in trade and thousands of high-impact business matches.
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