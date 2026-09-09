ADES Test Loop with VDL moves into execution

First project-specific ADES agreement strengthens industrialisation path. Emerald Horizon (SMRX) yesterday officially kicked off the Test Loop programme for ADES, Emerald's accelerator-driven subcritical SMR, together with industrial partner VDL Groep at its LaboraTHorium in Graz. Importantly, the parties signed a project-specific agreement for the Test Loop under their long-term framework covering the development of ADES and TESS, marking the first project-specific agreement for an ADES Loop under the broader cooperation framework. The megawatt-scale Loop will now be developed with VDL in Eindhoven as a further step towards the fully integrated ADES prototype targeted for 2029.

Testing and industrial design now progress in parallel. Following four previous Loop generations developed and tested by Emerald in Graz, the new megawatt-scale Loop represents the first Loop programme undertaken together with industrial partner VDL. Building on the results of the previous iterations, the programme will further validate the interaction of key fluid-thermodynamic components and systems, including the pump, molten-salt circulation, piping, heat exchanger, instrumentation and controls, while VDL incorporates the resulting engineering findings into the design. The objective is therefore not only further system validation, but also to translate Emerald's development work into an industrially manufacturable and scalable design.