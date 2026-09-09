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    M1 Kliniken H1 2026: Beauty EBIT Soars 23.8% to EUR 18.6m

    M1 Kliniken accelerates its transformation, posting record Beauty profits while reshaping the Group portfolio and charting an ambitious growth path to 2029.

    M1 Kliniken H1 2026: Beauty EBIT Soars 23.8% to EUR 18.6m
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • M1 Kliniken AG reported strong H1 2026 growth in its core Beauty segment, with revenue up 11.0% to EUR 56.9 million and EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million.
    • Beauty’s EBIT margin improved to 32.7%, well above the company’s medium-term target of at least 20%, driven by efficiency gains and expanded medical capacity.
    • The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group was completed on 31 January 2026, finalizing M1’s strategic exit from the trading business.
    • Group revenue fell to EUR 76.6 million from EUR 183.5 million, mainly because the divested trading business was included for only one month in 2026; reported EBIT was EUR 15.6 million.
    • Excluding a one-off, non-cash deconsolidation effect of EUR 4.1 million, adjusted Group EBIT reached EUR 19.7 million, 9.5% above the prior-year figure.
    • M1 plans to continue expanding its national and international clinic network, targeting Beauty revenue of EUR 200–300 million by 2029 while maintaining an EBIT margin of at least 20%; it currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries.

    The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.


    M1 Kliniken

    +1,00 %
    +8,21 %
    +6,28 %
    +12,40 %
    +43,77 %
    +124,56 %
    +156,96 %
    +306,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
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    M1 Kliniken H1 2026: Beauty EBIT Soars 23.8% to EUR 18.6m M1 Kliniken accelerates its transformation, posting record Beauty profits while reshaping the Group portfolio and charting an ambitious growth path to 2029.
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