M1 Kliniken H1 2026: Beauty EBIT Soars 23.8% to EUR 18.6m

M1 Kliniken AG reported strong H1 2026 growth in its core Beauty segment, with revenue up 11.0% to EUR 56.9 million and EBIT up 23.8% to EUR 18.6 million.

Beauty’s EBIT margin improved to 32.7%, well above the company’s medium-term target of at least 20%, driven by efficiency gains and expanded medical capacity.

The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH to the PHOENIX group was completed on 31 January 2026, finalizing M1’s strategic exit from the trading business.

Group revenue fell to EUR 76.6 million from EUR 183.5 million, mainly because the divested trading business was included for only one month in 2026; reported EBIT was EUR 15.6 million.

Excluding a one-off, non-cash deconsolidation effect of EUR 4.1 million, adjusted Group EBIT reached EUR 19.7 million, 9.5% above the prior-year figure.

M1 plans to continue expanding its national and international clinic network, targeting Beauty revenue of EUR 200–300 million by 2029 while maintaining an EBIT margin of at least 20%; it currently operates 59 clinics in ten countries.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 20,350EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,74 % since publication.





