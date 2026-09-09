Agrana Beteiligungs: What Investors Need to Know

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has resolved to acquire 100% of Austrian flavour producer esarom GmbH and esarom Holding GmbH.

The transaction is subject to signing the share purchase agreement and obtaining the required anti-trust approval.

Closing is planned for the beginning of AGRANA’s 2027/28 financial year.

esarom develops and produces flavours, bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers for the food and beverage industry.

esarom operates two production sites in Austria, employs nearly 400 people and generated approximately €112 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025.

The agreed enterprise value is approximately €150 million, based on an EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, and will be financed through AGRANA’s existing liquidity and credit lines.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,275EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous day.







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