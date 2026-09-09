Agrana Beteiligungs: What Investors Need to Know
AGRANA is set to fully acquire Austrian flavour specialist esarom, expanding its footprint in the global food and beverage ingredients market.
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- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has resolved to acquire 100% of Austrian flavour producer esarom GmbH and esarom Holding GmbH.
- The transaction is subject to signing the share purchase agreement and obtaining the required anti-trust approval.
- Closing is planned for the beginning of AGRANA’s 2027/28 financial year.
- esarom develops and produces flavours, bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers for the food and beverage industry.
- esarom operates two production sites in Austria, employs nearly 400 people and generated approximately €112 million in revenue in fiscal year 2025.
- The agreed enterprise value is approximately €150 million, based on an EBITDA multiple of 9.0x, and will be financed through AGRANA’s existing liquidity and credit lines.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,275EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous
day.
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