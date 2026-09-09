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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAgrana Beteiligungs AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Agrana Beteiligungs
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    Agrana Beteiligungs Set to Acquire Flavour Producer esarom

    AGRANA is set to expand its flavour footprint with the planned full takeover of Austrian producer esarom, aiming to build a powerful three-site innovation hub.

    Agrana Beteiligungs Set to Acquire Flavour Producer esarom
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AGRANA intends to acquire 100% of Austrian flavour producer esarom, founded in 1946.
    • esarom develops flavours, beverage bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers for the food and beverage industry.
    • The acquisition would strengthen AGRANA’s Food & Beverage Solutions business by combining esarom’s expertise with AGRANA’s fruit preparations, juice concentrates and beverage solutions.
    • AGRANA plans to integrate esarom’s sites in Oberrohrbach and Rückersdorf with its Kröllendorf site, creating a three-site production and development cluster.
    • esarom employs around 400 people, has strong export activities in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, and generated €112 million in revenue in 2025.
    • The agreed enterprise value is approximately €150 million, based on a 9.0x EBITDA multiple; closing is subject to antitrust approval and is expected at the beginning of AGRANA’s 2027/28 financial year.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

    The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,275EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous day.


    Agrana Beteiligungs

    0,00 %
    -0,87 %
    +0,88 %
    -2,15 %
    -2,15 %
    -28,75 %
    -38,84 %
    +43,40 %
    ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
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    Agrana Beteiligungs Set to Acquire Flavour Producer esarom AGRANA is set to expand its flavour footprint with the planned full takeover of Austrian producer esarom, aiming to build a powerful three-site innovation hub.
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