Agrana Beteiligungs Set to Acquire Flavour Producer esarom

AGRANA intends to acquire 100% of Austrian flavour producer esarom, founded in 1946.

esarom develops flavours, beverage bases, powders, emulsions, functional blends and stabilisers for the food and beverage industry.

The acquisition would strengthen AGRANA’s Food & Beverage Solutions business by combining esarom’s expertise with AGRANA’s fruit preparations, juice concentrates and beverage solutions.

AGRANA plans to integrate esarom’s sites in Oberrohrbach and Rückersdorf with its Kröllendorf site, creating a three-site production and development cluster.

esarom employs around 400 people, has strong export activities in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Central Asia, and generated €112 million in revenue in 2025.

The agreed enterprise value is approximately €150 million, based on a 9.0x EBITDA multiple; closing is subject to antitrust approval and is expected at the beginning of AGRANA’s 2027/28 financial year.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 08.10.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,275EUR and was down -0,88 % compared with the previous day.







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