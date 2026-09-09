BRAIN Biotech Lands €11.51M Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma
BRAIN Biotech AG steps into a new growth phase as Royalty Pharma releases a major milestone payment, strengthening the outlook for deucrictibant and future cash flows.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- BRAIN Biotech AG will receive a major milestone payment of EUR 11.51 million from Royalty Pharma.
- The payment follows the achievement of a key development milestone for the investigational drug compound deucrictibant.
- The payment is based on a royalty monetization agreement signed with Royalty Pharma on September 20, 2024.
- Due to clinical progress, the likelihood of receiving up to EUR 96.65 million in additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments has increased significantly.
- The improved prospects will lead to a one-time, non-cash financial charge of up to EUR 28 million in fiscal year 2025/26 under IFRS 9.
- BRAIN expects adjusted Group EBITDA to remain around break-even in the current financial year; the initial negative accounting effects are expected to be fully offset over the agreement’s term.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, at BRAIN Biotech is on 23.11.2026.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,8800EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,78 % since publication.
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