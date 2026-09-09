BRAIN Biotech Lands €11.51M Milestone Payment from Royalty Pharma
BRAIN Biotech secures a pivotal cash infusion from Royalty Pharma, as deucrictibant hits a key milestone and unlocks the potential for nearly €100 million in future payouts.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- BRAIN Biotech AG received a major milestone payment of **€11.51 million** from Royalty Pharma after achieving a key development milestone for the investigational drug **deucrictibant**.
- The payment is based on the **licensing-rights monetization agreement** signed with Royalty Pharma on September 20, 2024.
- Positive clinical progress, including results from the **CHAPTER-3 study**, has significantly increased the likelihood of further payments.
- BRAIN could receive up to **€4.6 million in additional regulatory milestones** and **€92.05 million in commercial milestones** from Royalty Pharma, totaling up to €96.65 million in future payments.
- The company’s financial position has improved; however, an IFRS 9 remeasurement may result in a **one-time, non-cash charge of up to €28 million** in fiscal year 2025/26.
- BRAIN continues to expect **adjusted consolidated EBITDA to be around break-even** in the current fiscal year and plans to accelerate development of its core business.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, at BRAIN Biotech is on 23.11.2026.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,9250EUR and was up +2,45 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,20 % since publication.
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