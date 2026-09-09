DAX, Fortum & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Ballard Power Systems
|?
|?
|?
|Meta Platforms (A)
|?
|?
|HENSOLDT
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|?
|?
|RENK Group
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|223
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|111
|?
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|53
|?
|?
|Evotec
|36
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|35
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|33
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Fortum
|+16,80 %
|?
|?
|?
|YIT
|+11,81 %
|?
|?
|?
|SRV Yhtioet
|+11,74 %
|?
|?
|Ocugen
|-13,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|Braze Registered (A)
|-15,27 %
|?
|?
|?
|Casey's General Stores
|-18,42 %
|?
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +52,20 %
Wochenperformance: +52,20 %
Platz 1
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +12,07 %
Wochenperformance: +12,07 %
Platz 2
Meta Platforms (A)
Wochenperformance: +12,30 %
Wochenperformance: +12,30 %
Platz 3
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Wochenperformance: -5,68 %
Platz 4
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 5
RENK Group
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Wochenperformance: -1,32 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,05 %
Wochenperformance: -1,05 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +1,08 %
Wochenperformance: +1,08 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Wochenperformance: +1,14 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -8,68 %
Wochenperformance: -8,68 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,93 %
Wochenperformance: -1,93 %
Platz 12
Fortum
Wochenperformance: +19,57 %
Wochenperformance: +19,57 %
Platz 13
YIT
Wochenperformance: +18,41 %
Wochenperformance: +18,41 %
Platz 14
SRV Yhtioet
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Platz 15
Ocugen
Wochenperformance: -15,89 %
Wochenperformance: -15,89 %
Platz 16
Braze Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -25,17 %
Wochenperformance: -25,17 %
Platz 17
Casey's General Stores
Wochenperformance: -21,10 %
Wochenperformance: -21,10 %
Platz 18
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