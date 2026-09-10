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    Lonza Group Boosts US Manufacturing with New Oregon Spray-Drying Plant

    Lonza is expanding in Bend, Oregon, with a next‑generation PSD‑4 spray‑drying facility set to redefine particle engineering and bioavailability solutions.

    Lonza Group Boosts US Manufacturing with New Oregon Spray-Drying Plant
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza will build a large-scale commercial PSD-4 spray-drying facility in Bend, Oregon, to meet growing demand for spray-dried dispersion technologies.
    • The expansion will strengthen Bend as a center of excellence for particle engineering and bioavailability enhancement.
    • The facility will make Lonza the leading US CDMO provider of commercial-scale PSD-4 spray-drying capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial programs.
    • It will include two state-of-the-art PSD-4 spray-drying units, solvent-handling infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and enhanced emission controls.
    • The facility is expected to be completed in 2029 and will initially create more than 80 new jobs.
    • The investment will improve customer proximity, support regional supply-chain resilience, and help develop medicines with complex or poorly soluble molecules.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 28.01.2027.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 573,40EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 572,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.


    Lonza Group

    +0,49 %
    -7,44 %
    -6,55 %
    +6,76 %
    -6,12 %
    +12,87 %
    -19,19 %
    +276,67 %
    +889,13 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
    Lonza Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Lonza Group Boosts US Manufacturing with New Oregon Spray-Drying Plant Lonza is expanding in Bend, Oregon, with a next‑generation PSD‑4 spray‑drying facility set to redefine particle engineering and bioavailability solutions.
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