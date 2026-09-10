Lonza Group Boosts US Manufacturing with New Oregon Spray-Drying Plant

Lonza will build a large-scale commercial PSD-4 spray-drying facility in Bend, Oregon, to meet growing demand for spray-dried dispersion technologies.

The expansion will strengthen Bend as a center of excellence for particle engineering and bioavailability enhancement.

The facility will make Lonza the leading US CDMO provider of commercial-scale PSD-4 spray-drying capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial programs.

It will include two state-of-the-art PSD-4 spray-drying units, solvent-handling infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, and enhanced emission controls.

The facility is expected to be completed in 2029 and will initially create more than 80 new jobs.

The investment will improve customer proximity, support regional supply-chain resilience, and help develop medicines with complex or poorly soluble molecules.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 28.01.2027.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 573,40EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 572,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.





