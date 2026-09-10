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    Close the Digital Literacy Gap, Unlock Trillions in Global GDP

    Billions remain offline not for lack of signal, but for lack of skills. Closing this digital and AI literacy gap could reshape economies and lives worldwide.

    Close the Digital Literacy Gap, Unlock Trillions in Global GDP
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 38% of people worldwide remain offline despite mobile broadband coverage, largely due to insufficient digital literacy, trust, and AI skills, affecting approximately 3.1 billion people.
    • Closing the digital capability gap could add around $3.5 trillion to global GDP by 2030, with over 90% of the benefits going to low- and middle-income countries.
    • AI can improve inclusion through voice and multimedia tools, but users also need stronger skills in data privacy, fraud prevention, critical thinking, and identifying deepfakes.
    • Generative AI literacy is identified as the highest-value skill category, associated with wage premiums of up to 36%, according to World Bank data.
    • Huawei’s Skills on Wheels and solar-powered DigiTruck mobile classrooms have trained more than 130,000 people in 21 countries since 2019; 79% of surveyed Kenyan trainees shared their skills with others.
    • The report calls for AI literacy to become core infrastructure, including multilingual interfaces, expanded mobile learning partnerships, and measuring practical skills and fraud resilience rather than participation numbers.



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    Close the Digital Literacy Gap, Unlock Trillions in Global GDP Billions remain offline not for lack of signal, but for lack of skills. Closing this digital and AI literacy gap could reshape economies and lives worldwide.
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