DAX, Aerovironment & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: David Young - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Viromed Medical
|?
|?
|?
|SpaceX
|?
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|?
|?
|The Platform Group
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|302
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|64
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|57
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|40
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|39
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|26
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Aerovironment
|+7,31 %
|?
|?
|?
|ElringKlinger
|+6,22 %
|?
|?
|?
|Murata Seisakusho
|+5,25 %
|?
|?
|?
|American Eagle Outfitters
|-15,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cooper Companies
|-16,21 %
|?
|?
|?
|Navan Registered (A)
|-22,32 %
|?
|?
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Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -16,54 %
Wochenperformance: -16,54 %
Platz 1
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Platz 2
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Wochenperformance: +47,17 %
Platz 3
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Platz 4
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Wochenperformance: +10,91 %
Platz 5
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Wochenperformance: -7,35 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,95 %
Wochenperformance: -1,95 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Wochenperformance: -4,60 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -7,28 %
Wochenperformance: -7,28 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -16,54 %
Wochenperformance: -16,54 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -6,71 %
Wochenperformance: -6,71 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,79 %
Wochenperformance: -5,79 %
Platz 12
Aerovironment
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Platz 13
ElringKlinger
Wochenperformance: +2,92 %
Wochenperformance: +2,92 %
Platz 14
Murata Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: +10,60 %
Wochenperformance: +10,60 %
Platz 15
American Eagle Outfitters
Wochenperformance: -13,68 %
Wochenperformance: -13,68 %
Platz 16
Cooper Companies
Wochenperformance: -24,84 %
Wochenperformance: -24,84 %
Platz 17
Navan Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -28,33 %
Wochenperformance: -28,33 %
Platz 18
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