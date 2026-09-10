UMT United Mobility Technology Calls EGM: WAYDEAR Name Change, AI Pivot

UMT AG has invited shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2026 in Munich, where the proposed company name change to WAYDEAR AG will be voted on.

The rebranding reflects the company’s completed transformation into a provider of agent-based AI solutions for automating document-heavy and regulated processes in SMEs.

WAYDEAR currently offers two product lines: the Catchflow Agent for EU import processes and UMS Vision AI for transport and logistics companies.

The company has secured NORDFROST and EYE Logistics as reference customers, with additional customers acquired since then.

UMT’s financial guidance remains unchanged: monthly EBITDA break-even by the end of 2026 and €1.2–1.5 million in revenue in 2027, with a 60–70% gross profit margin.

The ISIN (DE000A40ZVU2) and WKN (A40ZVU) will remain unchanged, shareholders do not need to take action, and a new ticker symbol will be announced after registration.

The price of UMT United Mobility Technology at the time of the news was 1,0500EUR and was down -3,23 % compared with the previous day.







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