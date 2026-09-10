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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsUMT United Mobility Technology AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu UMT United Mobility Technology
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    UMT United Mobility Technology Calls EGM: WAYDEAR Name Change, AI Pivot

    UMT AG is entering a new chapter: shareholders will soon decide on renaming the AI-driven process automation specialist to WAYDEAR AG.

    UMT United Mobility Technology Calls EGM: WAYDEAR Name Change, AI Pivot
    Foto: 417264605
    • UMT AG has invited shareholders to an extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2026 in Munich, where the proposed company name change to WAYDEAR AG will be voted on.
    • The rebranding reflects the company’s completed transformation into a provider of agent-based AI solutions for automating document-heavy and regulated processes in SMEs.
    • WAYDEAR currently offers two product lines: the Catchflow Agent for EU import processes and UMS Vision AI for transport and logistics companies.
    • The company has secured NORDFROST and EYE Logistics as reference customers, with additional customers acquired since then.
    • UMT’s financial guidance remains unchanged: monthly EBITDA break-even by the end of 2026 and €1.2–1.5 million in revenue in 2027, with a 60–70% gross profit margin.
    • The ISIN (DE000A40ZVU2) and WKN (A40ZVU) will remain unchanged, shareholders do not need to take action, and a new ticker symbol will be announced after registration.

    The price of UMT United Mobility Technology at the time of the news was 1,0500EUR and was down -3,23 % compared with the previous day.


    UMT United Mobility Technology

    -2,78 %
    -3,67 %
    +9,38 %
    -16,67 %
    -50,93 %
    -41,50 %
    -87,96 %
    -90,57 %
    -90,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZVU2WKN:A40ZVU
    UMT United Mobility Technology direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    UMT United Mobility Technology Calls EGM: WAYDEAR Name Change, AI Pivot UMT AG is entering a new chapter: shareholders will soon decide on renaming the AI-driven process automation specialist to WAYDEAR AG.
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