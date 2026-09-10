1&1 AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Updates 2026 EBITDA Outlook
1&1 AG has launched a major restructuring of 1&1 Versatel, reshaping its organisation, workforce and IT to boost efficiency, unlock investments and position the business for future growth.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 AG has approved a transformation and restructuring programme for its enterprise subsidiary, 1&1 Versatel, covering organisational, process and IT changes.
- The programme aims to improve productivity and prepare 1&1 Versatel for future investments and its next phase of development.
- The workforce is planned to decrease from approximately 1,350 to around 1,000 full-time employees, alongside fewer management layers.
- The measures will be implemented in a socially responsible manner, including discussions on voluntary schemes with employee representatives.
- One-off costs of approximately €60 million are expected in 2026, leading 1&1 AG to lower its 2026 EBITDA forecast to around €740 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €800 million, while the programme is projected to generate annual earnings contributions of around €25 million from 2028 onwards.
The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at 1&1 is on 12.11.2026.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 23,350EUR and was down -2,40 % compared with the previous day.
6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.397,48PKT (-0,63 %).
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