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    1&1 AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Updates 2026 EBITDA Outlook

    1&1 AG has launched a major restructuring of 1&1 Versatel, reshaping its organisation, workforce and IT to boost efficiency, unlock investments and position the business for future growth.

    1&1 AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Updates 2026 EBITDA Outlook
    Foto: 1&1 AG
    • 1&1 AG has approved a transformation and restructuring programme for its enterprise subsidiary, 1&1 Versatel, covering organisational, process and IT changes.
    • The programme aims to improve productivity and prepare 1&1 Versatel for future investments and its next phase of development.
    • The workforce is planned to decrease from approximately 1,350 to around 1,000 full-time employees, alongside fewer management layers.
    • The measures will be implemented in a socially responsible manner, including discussions on voluntary schemes with employee representatives.
    • One-off costs of approximately €60 million are expected in 2026, leading 1&1 AG to lower its 2026 EBITDA forecast to around €740 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach approximately €800 million, while the programme is projected to generate annual earnings contributions of around €25 million from 2028 onwards.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at 1&1 is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 23,350EUR and was down -2,40 % compared with the previous day.
    6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.397,48PKT (-0,63 %).


    1&1

    -1,67 %
    -0,43 %
    +19,11 %
    0,00 %
    +16,79 %
    +68,78 %
    -11,44 %
    -41,30 %
    +32,28 %
    ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
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    1&1 AG Unveils Restructuring Plan, Updates 2026 EBITDA Outlook 1&1 AG has launched a major restructuring of 1&1 Versatel, reshaping its organisation, workforce and IT to boost efficiency, unlock investments and position the business for future growth.
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