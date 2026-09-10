IONOS Group Unveils Bold Transformation Plan to Accelerate Growth
Facing shifting digital markets, IONOS is reshaping its business—streamlining platforms, embracing AI, and realigning its workforce to fuel future growth.
Foto: 996360666
- IONOS Group SE has launched a strategic transformation program to align the company with new market opportunities and future growth.
- The program includes harmonizing and consolidating technical platforms and processes, as well as expanding the use of artificial intelligence in internal workflows.
- The workforce is planned to decrease from approximately 3,800 to around 3,350 full-time employees, with reductions split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.
- Workforce adjustments will primarily be implemented through voluntary redundancy programs designed in a socially responsible manner and coordinated with employee representatives.
- IONOS expects one-time restructuring costs of approximately €35 million, mainly in Q4 2026; these costs will not affect its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €530 million.
- From 2027 onward, the program is expected to generate annual savings of up to €30 million, which will be reinvested in areas such as AI product development and cloud-business expansion.
The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 12.11.2026.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 34,11EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.596,13PKT (-1,44 %).
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