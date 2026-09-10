IONOS Group Unveils Bold Transformation Plan to Accelerate Growth

IONOS Group SE has launched a strategic transformation program to align the company with new market opportunities and future growth.

The program includes harmonizing and consolidating technical platforms and processes, as well as expanding the use of artificial intelligence in internal workflows.

The workforce is planned to decrease from approximately 3,800 to around 3,350 full-time employees, with reductions split roughly equally between domestic and international operations.

Workforce adjustments will primarily be implemented through voluntary redundancy programs designed in a socially responsible manner and coordinated with employee representatives.

IONOS expects one-time restructuring costs of approximately €35 million, mainly in Q4 2026; these costs will not affect its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of €530 million.

From 2027 onward, the program is expected to generate annual savings of up to €30 million, which will be reinvested in areas such as AI product development and cloud-business expansion.

The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 12.11.2026.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 34,11EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.596,13PKT (-1,44 %).







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