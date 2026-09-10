United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Plans

United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE have launched transformation programs to strengthen competitiveness and future readiness.

1&1 Versatel plans to streamline its organization, processes, and IT structures, reducing its workforce from approximately 1,350 to 1,000 employees.

1&1 expects one-off restructuring expenses of around €60 million in 2026 and annual earnings contributions of approximately €25 million from 2028 onward.

IONOS will consolidate platforms and processes, expand the use of artificial intelligence, and reduce its workforce from around 3,800 to approximately 3,350 employees.

IONOS expects restructuring costs of about €35 million in 2026 and annual savings of up to €30 million from 2027, partly reinvested in AI and cloud expansion.

At United Internet level, the programs will cause around €95 million in one-off 2026 expenses but are expected to generate approximately €55 million in annual savings without affecting the 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.45 billion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 27,67EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.582,72PKT (-1,48 %).





