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    United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Plans

    United Internet is reshaping its future: 1&1 and IONOS launch sweeping transformation programs to boost efficiency, sharpen competitiveness, and fund new digital growth.

    United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Plans
    Foto: United Internet AG
    • United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE have launched transformation programs to strengthen competitiveness and future readiness.
    • 1&1 Versatel plans to streamline its organization, processes, and IT structures, reducing its workforce from approximately 1,350 to 1,000 employees.
    • 1&1 expects one-off restructuring expenses of around €60 million in 2026 and annual earnings contributions of approximately €25 million from 2028 onward.
    • IONOS will consolidate platforms and processes, expand the use of artificial intelligence, and reduce its workforce from around 3,800 to approximately 3,350 employees.
    • IONOS expects restructuring costs of about €35 million in 2026 and annual savings of up to €30 million from 2027, partly reinvested in AI and cloud expansion.
    • At United Internet level, the programs will cause around €95 million in one-off 2026 expenses but are expected to generate approximately €55 million in annual savings without affecting the 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.45 billion.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 27,67EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.582,72PKT (-1,48 %).


    United Internet

    -0,36 %
    +2,88 %
    +16,74 %
    +5,44 %
    +2,35 %
    +54,66 %
    -23,62 %
    -25,01 %
    +867,83 %
    ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903
    United Internet direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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