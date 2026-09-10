United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Plans
United Internet is reshaping its future: 1&1 and IONOS launch sweeping transformation programs to boost efficiency, sharpen competitiveness, and fund new digital growth.
Foto: United Internet AG
- United Internet subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE have launched transformation programs to strengthen competitiveness and future readiness.
- 1&1 Versatel plans to streamline its organization, processes, and IT structures, reducing its workforce from approximately 1,350 to 1,000 employees.
- 1&1 expects one-off restructuring expenses of around €60 million in 2026 and annual earnings contributions of approximately €25 million from 2028 onward.
- IONOS will consolidate platforms and processes, expand the use of artificial intelligence, and reduce its workforce from around 3,800 to approximately 3,350 employees.
- IONOS expects restructuring costs of about €35 million in 2026 and annual savings of up to €30 million from 2027, partly reinvested in AI and cloud expansion.
- At United Internet level, the programs will cause around €95 million in one-off 2026 expenses but are expected to generate approximately €55 million in annual savings without affecting the 2026 EBITDA guidance of €1.45 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.
The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 27,67EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.582,72PKT (-1,48 %).
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