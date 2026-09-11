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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHomann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32
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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: 2026 H1 Report

    Amid resilient sales but mounting cost pressures, Homann Holzwerkstoffe navigates a challenging first half of 2026 marked by start-up losses, weaker demand and a swing into net loss.

    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: 2026 H1 Report
    • Homann Holzwerkstoffe’s H1 2026 revenue was EUR 194.4 million, broadly stable compared with EUR 195.0 million in the prior-year period, despite weak demand in the furniture industry.
    • Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply to EUR -1.4 million from EUR 22.1 million, mainly due to start-up losses at the Pagiriai plant in Lithuania, subdued demand and significantly higher costs for chemicals, timber, energy and transport.
    • The Group reported a net loss of EUR 29.4 million, compared with EUR 2.7 million in the previous year; excluding Lithuanian start-up losses, the net loss was EUR 8.2 million.
    • Homann is temporarily adjusting capacity at the Pagiriai plant; this measure is expected to reduce the plant’s operating losses by EUR 5–6 million in the second half of 2026.
    • Equity declined to EUR 153.9 million as of June 30, 2026, with an equity ratio of 26.8%; operating cash flow was negative at EUR 14.2 million, while a EUR 30 million short-term bridge loan was replaced by long-term financing maturing in 2031.
    • The company now expects full-year 2026 revenue to remain at the previous year’s level of approximately EUR 383 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 10–15 million; excluding Lithuanian start-up losses, adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach EUR 34–39 million.

    The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 88,10EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.


    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32

    -0,28 %
    -2,38 %
    -14,10 %
    -12,39 %
    -14,43 %
    -12,01 %
    ISIN:NO0013536169WKN:A4DFTR
    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: 2026 H1 Report Amid resilient sales but mounting cost pressures, Homann Holzwerkstoffe navigates a challenging first half of 2026 marked by start-up losses, weaker demand and a swing into net loss.
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