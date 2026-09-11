Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: 2026 H1 Report

Homann Holzwerkstoffe’s H1 2026 revenue was EUR 194.4 million, broadly stable compared with EUR 195.0 million in the prior-year period, despite weak demand in the furniture industry.

Adjusted EBITDA fell sharply to EUR -1.4 million from EUR 22.1 million, mainly due to start-up losses at the Pagiriai plant in Lithuania, subdued demand and significantly higher costs for chemicals, timber, energy and transport.

The Group reported a net loss of EUR 29.4 million, compared with EUR 2.7 million in the previous year; excluding Lithuanian start-up losses, the net loss was EUR 8.2 million.

Homann is temporarily adjusting capacity at the Pagiriai plant; this measure is expected to reduce the plant’s operating losses by EUR 5–6 million in the second half of 2026.

Equity declined to EUR 153.9 million as of June 30, 2026, with an equity ratio of 26.8%; operating cash flow was negative at EUR 14.2 million, while a EUR 30 million short-term bridge loan was replaced by long-term financing maturing in 2031.

The company now expects full-year 2026 revenue to remain at the previous year’s level of approximately EUR 383 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 10–15 million; excluding Lithuanian start-up losses, adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach EUR 34–39 million.

The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 88,10EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.





