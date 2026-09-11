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    United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Programs

    United Internet is reshaping its telecom and cloud units with major restructuring, aiming to cut costs, boost efficiency, and fund future AI-driven growth.

    United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Programs
    Foto: United Internet AG
    • United Internet’s subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE are launching transformation programs to strengthen competitiveness and future growth.
    • 1&1 Versatel plans to reduce its workforce from approximately 1,350 to 1,000 employees by simplifying management, processes, and IT structures.
    • 1&1 expects around €60 million in one-off costs in 2026 and an annual earnings contribution of approximately €25 million from 2028 onward.
    • IONOS plans to reduce its workforce from around 3,800 to approximately 3,350 employees, while consolidating platforms and processes and expanding the use of artificial intelligence.
    • IONOS expects around €35 million in restructuring costs in 2026 and annual savings of up to €30 million from 2027, partly to be reinvested in AI and cloud development.
    • At group level, the programs will cause approximately €95 million in one-off 2026 costs but are expected to generate around €55 million in annual savings; 2026 guidance remains unchanged for EBITDA at about €1.45 billion, sales at €6.25 billion, and cash capex at €600–650 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 27,40EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.628,82PKT (+0,14 %).


    United Internet

    -1,30 %
    +1,46 %
    +17,13 %
    +4,68 %
    +3,74 %
    +53,88 %
    -22,46 %
    -25,39 %
    +857,34 %
    ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903
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    United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Programs United Internet is reshaping its telecom and cloud units with major restructuring, aiming to cut costs, boost efficiency, and fund future AI-driven growth.
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