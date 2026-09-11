United Internet: 1&1 and IONOS Launch Major Transformation Programs

United Internet’s subsidiaries 1&1 AG and IONOS Group SE are launching transformation programs to strengthen competitiveness and future growth.

1&1 Versatel plans to reduce its workforce from approximately 1,350 to 1,000 employees by simplifying management, processes, and IT structures.

1&1 expects around €60 million in one-off costs in 2026 and an annual earnings contribution of approximately €25 million from 2028 onward.

IONOS plans to reduce its workforce from around 3,800 to approximately 3,350 employees, while consolidating platforms and processes and expanding the use of artificial intelligence.

IONOS expects around €35 million in restructuring costs in 2026 and annual savings of up to €30 million from 2027, partly to be reinvested in AI and cloud development.

At group level, the programs will cause approximately €95 million in one-off 2026 costs but are expected to generate around €55 million in annual savings; 2026 guidance remains unchanged for EBITDA at about €1.45 billion, sales at €6.25 billion, and cash capex at €600–650 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at United Internet is on 12.11.2026.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 27,40EUR and was down -1,40 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,38EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.628,82PKT (+0,14 %).





