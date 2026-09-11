DAX, Northern Data & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Moderna
|?
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|BASF
|?
|?
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|275
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|95
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|77
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|42
|?
|?
|Evotec
|41
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|36
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Northern Data
|+24,32 %
|?
|?
|?
|Vetoquinol
|+14,85 %
|?
|?
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|+11,73 %
|?
|?
|?
|flatexDEGIRO
|-7,49 %
|?
|?
|?
|Resonac Holdings Corporation
|-9,09 %
|?
|?
|?
|Bannerman Energy
|-9,54 %
|?
|?
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Moderna
Wochenperformance: -8,05 %
Wochenperformance: -8,05 %
Platz 1
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -10,06 %
Wochenperformance: -10,06 %
Platz 2
Intel
Wochenperformance: +8,04 %
Wochenperformance: +8,04 %
Platz 3
BASF
Wochenperformance: -4,02 %
Wochenperformance: -4,02 %
Platz 4
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Platz 5
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +24,40 %
Wochenperformance: +24,40 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,68 %
Wochenperformance: -2,68 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,26 %
Wochenperformance: -6,26 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Wochenperformance: -10,23 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Wochenperformance: -6,73 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -9,06 %
Wochenperformance: -9,06 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Wochenperformance: -11,27 %
Platz 12
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +38,67 %
Wochenperformance: +38,67 %
Platz 13
Vetoquinol
Wochenperformance: +13,79 %
Wochenperformance: +13,79 %
Platz 14
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wochenperformance: +13,01 %
Wochenperformance: +13,01 %
Platz 15
flatexDEGIRO
Wochenperformance: -18,54 %
Wochenperformance: -18,54 %
Platz 16
Resonac Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -5,92 %
Wochenperformance: -5,92 %
Platz 17
Bannerman Energy
Wochenperformance: -15,10 %
Wochenperformance: -15,10 %
Platz 18
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