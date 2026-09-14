Borussia Dortmund, Rumble Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: AIXTRON
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Silver Tiger Metals
|?
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|?
|?
|AIXTRON
|?
|?
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|50
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|37
|?
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|30
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|24
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|22
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|19
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Rumble Registered (A)
|+21,16 %
|?
|?
|?
|SCP Standard Capital Partners
|+5,65 %
|?
|?
|?
|Fujitsu
|+5,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|Deep Yellow
|-7,84 %
|?
|?
|?
|Resonac Holdings Corporation
|-9,76 %
|?
|?
|?
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-14,34 %
|?
|?
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Silver Tiger Metals
Wochenperformance: +10,29 %
Wochenperformance: +10,29 %
Platz 1
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Wochenperformance: -8,79 %
Platz 2
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Platz 3
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Wochenperformance: -2,15 %
Platz 4
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 5
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +10,20 %
Wochenperformance: +10,20 %
Platz 6
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,38 %
Wochenperformance: -1,38 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Wochenperformance: -11,68 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,39 %
Wochenperformance: -7,39 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Wochenperformance: -3,37 %
Platz 10
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -7,59 %
Wochenperformance: -7,59 %
Platz 11
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Platz 12
Rumble Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,46 %
Wochenperformance: +2,46 %
Platz 13
SCP Standard Capital Partners
Wochenperformance: +11,02 %
Wochenperformance: +11,02 %
Platz 14
Fujitsu
Wochenperformance: +3,51 %
Wochenperformance: +3,51 %
Platz 15
Deep Yellow
Wochenperformance: -21,12 %
Wochenperformance: -21,12 %
Platz 16
Resonac Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -17,78 %
Wochenperformance: -17,78 %
Platz 17
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +14,78 %
Wochenperformance: +14,78 %
Platz 18
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