tZERO Raises Funding to Power Tokenized Financial Market Infrastructure
tZERO is entering a pivotal new chapter, securing fresh capital and strategic backing to scale its tokenization infrastructure and pursue transformative deals.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- tZERO announced a new funding round on September 14, 2026, led by Marc and Max Cohodes.
- Existing investors Intercontinental Exchange and Bill Fleckenstein, along with partner Dinari and other investors, are participating; Neighborhood Intelligence has also committed conditional funding.
- The financing supports tZERO’s long-term capital plan, operations, growth, and pursuit of greater capital independence.
- tZERO aims to expand its infrastructure-as-a-service offering for tokenized securities and other assets, covering tokenization, trading, custody, and asset servicing.
- The company is pursuing a strategic transaction, such as a change of control, asset sale, or merger, to support its next phase of growth and long-term stability.
- tZERO plans to deepen institutional relationships and expand into tokenized derivatives, prediction markets, spot crypto infrastructure, and related services supported by upcoming CFTC licenses.
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