DAX, Quantum eMotion & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|?
|?
|Rio Grande Resources
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|Micron Technology
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|?
|?
|AIXTRON
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|175
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|42
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|36
|?
|?
|Borussia Dortmund
|35
|?
|?
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|21
|?
|?
|Evotec
|17
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Quantum eMotion
|+17,38 %
|?
|?
|?
|Rumble Registered (A)
|+14,54 %
|?
|?
|?
|CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A)
|+10,76 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cellectis
|-17,16 %
|?
|?
|Terra Drone Corporation
|-19,83 %
|?
|?
|?
|enCore Energy
|-28,49 %
|?
|?
Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und sichern sich damit bis zu 120 € Prämie!
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +69,31 %
Wochenperformance: +69,31 %
Platz 1
Rio Grande Resources
Wochenperformance: +31,93 %
Wochenperformance: +31,93 %
Platz 2
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Wochenperformance: +8,41 %
Platz 3
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -12,16 %
Wochenperformance: -12,16 %
Platz 4
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Wochenperformance: -10,58 %
Platz 5
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -8,90 %
Wochenperformance: -8,90 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Wochenperformance: -14,44 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Platz 9
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -1,38 %
Wochenperformance: -1,38 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Wochenperformance: -8,56 %
Platz 11
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -10,88 %
Wochenperformance: -10,88 %
Platz 12
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: +18,22 %
Wochenperformance: +18,22 %
Platz 13
Rumble Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +11,20 %
Wochenperformance: +11,20 %
Platz 14
CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,38 %
Wochenperformance: +7,38 %
Platz 15
Cellectis
Wochenperformance: -24,82 %
Wochenperformance: -24,82 %
Platz 16
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Platz 17
enCore Energy
Wochenperformance: -37,07 %
Wochenperformance: -37,07 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte