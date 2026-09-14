BERENBERG Starts Coverage: Why 2G ENERGY Stock Is a Buy
Berenberg’s fresh Buy rating on 2G Energy highlights a global CHP leader scaling fast in biomass, data centers and heat pumps, with strong visibility and solid margins to 2029.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Berenberg has initiated coverage of 2G Energy AG with a **Buy** recommendation and a **€91 price target**, above the €73–80 targets of other analysts.
- 2G plans to expand production capacity by approximately **750 MW by the end of 2027**, while its down-payment-backed project pipeline provides visibility through **2029**.
- Growth in data-center power projects is expected to increase revenue and generate highly profitable service income over the medium term.
- 2G is well positioned to benefit from Germany’s biomass modernization incentives, holding an estimated **30% market share** in the German biogas CHP segment.
- The company is expanding its heat-pump business, focusing on climate-friendly refrigerants and high-temperature applications for industrial and municipal customers.
- 2G operates in more than **60 countries**, has installed over **10,000 systems**, employs more than **1,000 people**, and generated **€398 million in 2025 revenue** with a **6.6% EBIT margin**.
The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 15th German Corporate Conference, at 2G ENERGY is on 23.09.2026.
The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 54,80EUR and was up +1,01 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.
+1,37 %
-7,00 %
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+68,76 %
+114,40 %
+139,05 %
+1.144,85 %
+2.407,91 %
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