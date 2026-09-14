WashTec Akt: 2026 EBIT Guidance Revised—What Investors Need to Know
WashTec recalibrates its 2026 outlook, trimming profit ambitions while sticking to its strategic shift toward solutions and modest revenue growth amid softer margin and ROCE expectations.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- WashTec AG revised its 2026 EBIT guidance downward due to delayed efficiency programs and organizational streamlining.
- The company remains committed to its transformation into a solution provider.
- Revenue is still expected to grow in the mid-single-digit percentage range in fiscal 2026, compared with €498.8 million in 2025.
- Consumables revenue is expected to remain stable, but below previous expectations.
- The EBIT margin is now forecast at 8%–9%, down from the previous expectation of EBIT growth disproportionately exceeding revenue growth.
- ROCE is expected to decline year-on-year, replacing the previous forecast of an increase by 0.5–2.0 percentage points.
The next important date, 9-Month Report 2026, at WashTec Akt is on 03.11.2026.
The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,43 % compared with the previous day.
-2,33 %
-5,75 %
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0,00 %
+4,85 %
+13,74 %
-31,39 %
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+232,22 %
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