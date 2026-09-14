NNS Launches Voluntary All-Cash Bid for OCI Shares
NNS Holding moves to take full control of OCI, launching a voluntary cash offer that gives shareholders a time-limited exit option ahead of the planned Rembrandt II combination.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- NNS Holding has launched a voluntary all-cash public offer to acquire all issued and outstanding OCI shares for **EUR 4.10 per share, including dividend**.
- The offer period runs from **15 September 2026 to 17 November 2026**, unless extended; closing is expected in the **fourth quarter of 2026**.
- The offer has **no minimum acceptance threshold**, meaning NNS may accept all validly tendered shares if the applicable conditions are satisfied or waived.
- OCI’s Board, excluding certain conflicted directors, **recommends the offer**; the Enterprise Chamber Directors consider the offer price not unreasonable and maintain a neutral position on its value.
- NNS is OCI’s largest shareholder, holding approximately **57.32%** of the issued share capital; certain Sawiris family members have irrevocably agreed not to tender **19,167,618 shares**, representing about **9.07%**.
- The offer is intended to provide shareholders with a **cash exit alternative** ahead of the planned Rembrandt II combination between OCI and Orascom Construction; if NNS reaches at least **95% ownership**, it may pursue a statutory buy-out and delisting.
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