WashTec Akt: Transformation Accelerates as Services Strategy Takes Hold
WashTec reshapes its leadership and global setup as it pursues sustainable growth, sharpening its focus on solutions, services and international customer reach.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- WashTec is accelerating its transformation into an international solutions and services provider by simplifying its management and organisational structure.
- CEO Michael Drolshagen’s contract has been extended until April 2030, signalling continuity and confidence in the company’s strategy.
- The Management Board will consist of two members until further notice: Michael Drolshagen as CEO and Andreas Pabst as CFO.
- Arthur Wessels will assume global responsibility for sales and marketing, strengthening WashTec’s international presence and customer-oriented offerings.
- WashTec expects 2026 revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, mainly driven by its Equipment and Service businesses; Consumables remain below expectations.
- The 2026 outlook has been revised: EBIT margin is now expected to decline to 8–9%, while ROCE is expected to fall below the previous year’s level.
The next important date, 9-Month Report 2026, at WashTec Akt is on 03.11.2026.
The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,43 % compared with the previous day.
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