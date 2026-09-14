WashTec Akt: Transformation Accelerates as Services Strategy Takes Hold

WashTec is accelerating its transformation into an international solutions and services provider by simplifying its management and organisational structure.

CEO Michael Drolshagen’s contract has been extended until April 2030, signalling continuity and confidence in the company’s strategy.

The Management Board will consist of two members until further notice: Michael Drolshagen as CEO and Andreas Pabst as CFO.

Arthur Wessels will assume global responsibility for sales and marketing, strengthening WashTec’s international presence and customer-oriented offerings.

WashTec expects 2026 revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, mainly driven by its Equipment and Service businesses; Consumables remain below expectations.

The 2026 outlook has been revised: EBIT margin is now expected to decline to 8–9%, while ROCE is expected to fall below the previous year’s level.

The next important date, 9-Month Report 2026, at WashTec Akt is on 03.11.2026.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -1,43 % compared with the previous day.







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