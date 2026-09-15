Almonty Industries, Terra Drone Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: photo_gonzo - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Ballard Power Systems
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|?
|?
|?
|Volatus Aerospace
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|96
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|66
|?
|?
|?
|Rheinmetall
|29
|?
|?
|Evotec
|27
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|27
|?
|?
|Siemens Energy
|21
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Terra Drone Corporation
|+7,50 %
|?
|?
|?
|SCHOTT Pharma
|+5,10 %
|?
|?
|?
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|+4,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
|-4,41 %
|?
|?
|?
|Verve Group Registered (A)
|-6,04 %
|?
|?
|?
|MiniMax Group
|-6,45 %
|?
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Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Wochenperformance: -7,79 %
Platz 1
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,31 %
Wochenperformance: -15,31 %
Platz 2
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +28,66 %
Wochenperformance: +28,66 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -8,37 %
Wochenperformance: -8,37 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Platz 5
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: -6,16 %
Wochenperformance: -6,16 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,31 %
Wochenperformance: -15,31 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,22 %
Wochenperformance: -3,22 %
Platz 8
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -2,59 %
Wochenperformance: -2,59 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -11,53 %
Wochenperformance: -11,53 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -6,61 %
Wochenperformance: -6,61 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -11,11 %
Wochenperformance: -11,11 %
Platz 12
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Wochenperformance: -5,29 %
Platz 13
SCHOTT Pharma
Wochenperformance: +3,04 %
Wochenperformance: +3,04 %
Platz 14
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: -9,02 %
Wochenperformance: -9,02 %
Platz 15
Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (H)
Wochenperformance: -7,98 %
Wochenperformance: -7,98 %
Platz 16
Verve Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -8,92 %
Wochenperformance: -8,92 %
Platz 17
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -26,27 %
Wochenperformance: -26,27 %
Platz 18
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