DAX, Forgent Power Solutions Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
|?
|Nurexone Biologic
|?
|?
|?
|Advanced Micro Devices
|?
|?
|Algo Grande Copper
|?
|?
|Blue Moon Metals
|?
|?
|Rio Grande Resources
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|DAX
|178
|?
|?
|?
|Almonty Industries
|97
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|60
|?
|?
|Evotec
|48
|?
|?
|Heidelberg Pharma
|35
|?
|?
|Viromed Medical
|30
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Forgent Power Solutions Registered (A)
|+14,11 %
|?
|?
|Northern Data
|+13,86 %
|?
|?
|?
|Metals X
|+10,41 %
|?
|?
|?
|Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
|-9,23 %
|?
|?
|?
|Cellectis
|-10,83 %
|?
|?
|Ascendis Pharma
|-11,30 %
|?
|?
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Wochenperformance: +10,93 %
Platz 1
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Platz 2
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +1,85 %
Wochenperformance: +1,85 %
Platz 3
Algo Grande Copper
Wochenperformance: +49,12 %
Wochenperformance: +49,12 %
Platz 4
Blue Moon Metals
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Wochenperformance: -17,45 %
Platz 5
Rio Grande Resources
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,88 %
Wochenperformance: -2,88 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,22 %
Wochenperformance: -3,22 %
Platz 9
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -14,14 %
Wochenperformance: -14,14 %
Platz 10
Heidelberg Pharma
Wochenperformance: +4,42 %
Wochenperformance: +4,42 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -3,60 %
Wochenperformance: -3,60 %
Platz 12
Forgent Power Solutions Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,26 %
Wochenperformance: +3,26 %
Platz 13
Northern Data
Wochenperformance: +70,18 %
Wochenperformance: +70,18 %
Platz 14
Metals X
Wochenperformance: +8,34 %
Wochenperformance: +8,34 %
Platz 15
Circle Internet Group Incorporation. Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -11,75 %
Wochenperformance: -11,75 %
Platz 16
Cellectis
Wochenperformance: -50,00 %
Wochenperformance: -50,00 %
Platz 17
Ascendis Pharma
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Platz 18
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