R&S Group Releases 2026 Half-Year Report: Key Highlights Inside

R&S Group confirmed its final H1 2026 results, reporting EBITDA of CHF 34.0 million and a solid 19.0% margin.

Order backlog reached a record CHF 357.9 million, with power transformer deliveries secured well into 2027 and 2028.

Order intake declined to CHF 216.8 million and net sales to CHF 179.2 million, partly due to postponed orders and lower organic performance.

Profit after tax fell to CHF 22.4 million, while earnings per share decreased to CHF 0.60.

Free cash flow more than doubled to CHF 11.5 million, despite ongoing investments in additional production capacity.

R&S Group expects a stronger second half, confirms 2026 net sales guidance of CHF 410–420 million and an EBITDA margin of 19–21%, while the new Łódź plant is scheduled to start operations by year-end 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 16.09.2026.



