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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR&S Group Holding Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R&S Group Holding Registered (A)
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    R&S Group Releases 2026 Half-Year Report: Key Highlights Inside

    R&S Group’s final H1 2026 figures reveal solid profitability, record backlog and robust cash generation, even as sales and earnings come under pressure.

    R&S Group Releases 2026 Half-Year Report: Key Highlights Inside
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • R&S Group confirmed its final H1 2026 results, reporting EBITDA of CHF 34.0 million and a solid 19.0% margin.
    • Order backlog reached a record CHF 357.9 million, with power transformer deliveries secured well into 2027 and 2028.
    • Order intake declined to CHF 216.8 million and net sales to CHF 179.2 million, partly due to postponed orders and lower organic performance.
    • Profit after tax fell to CHF 22.4 million, while earnings per share decreased to CHF 0.60.
    • Free cash flow more than doubled to CHF 11.5 million, despite ongoing investments in additional production capacity.
    • R&S Group expects a stronger second half, confirms 2026 net sales guidance of CHF 410–420 million and an EBITDA margin of 19–21%, while the new Łódź plant is scheduled to start operations by year-end 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 16.09.2026.


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    R&S Group Releases 2026 Half-Year Report: Key Highlights Inside R&S Group’s final H1 2026 figures reveal solid profitability, record backlog and robust cash generation, even as sales and earnings come under pressure.
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