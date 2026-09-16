R&S Group Releases 2026 Half-Year Report: Key Highlights Inside
R&S Group’s final H1 2026 figures reveal solid profitability, record backlog and robust cash generation, even as sales and earnings come under pressure.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- R&S Group confirmed its final H1 2026 results, reporting EBITDA of CHF 34.0 million and a solid 19.0% margin.
- Order backlog reached a record CHF 357.9 million, with power transformer deliveries secured well into 2027 and 2028.
- Order intake declined to CHF 216.8 million and net sales to CHF 179.2 million, partly due to postponed orders and lower organic performance.
- Profit after tax fell to CHF 22.4 million, while earnings per share decreased to CHF 0.60.
- Free cash flow more than doubled to CHF 11.5 million, despite ongoing investments in additional production capacity.
- R&S Group expects a stronger second half, confirms 2026 net sales guidance of CHF 410–420 million and an EBITDA margin of 19–21%, while the new Łódź plant is scheduled to start operations by year-end 2026.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at R&S Group Holding Registered (A) is on 16.09.2026.
+2,03 %
-6,04 %
-17,68 %
-35,72 %
-2,05 %
Prämie Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte