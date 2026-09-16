Almonty Industries, Krung Thai Bank Public Company & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
? Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|?
|Intel
|?
|?
|?
|Zenatech
|?
|?
|?
|DroneShield
|?
|?
|Xiaomi
|?
|?
|Volatus Aerospace
|?
|?
|Copper One Resources
|?
|?
? Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|?
|Almonty Industries
|86
|?
|?
|?
|BioNTech
|55
|?
|?
|?
|Evotec
|47
|?
|?
|Vonovia
|33
|?
|?
|Gerresheimer
|22
|?
|?
|Atos Group
|18
|?
|?
? Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|?
|Krung Thai Bank Public Company
|+6,64 %
|?
|?
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+6,58 %
|?
|?
|Lenovo Group
|+6,49 %
|?
|?
|?
|Sibanye Stillwater
|-3,44 %
|?
|?
|?
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-6,16 %
|?
|?
|?
|J.B.Hunt Transport Services
|-7,02 %
|?
|?
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Intel
Wochenperformance: -5,06 %
Wochenperformance: -5,06 %
Platz 1
Zenatech
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Wochenperformance: -15,64 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,88 %
Wochenperformance: -7,88 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +0,49 %
Wochenperformance: +0,49 %
Platz 4
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: +17,69 %
Wochenperformance: +17,69 %
Platz 5
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -14,48 %
Wochenperformance: -14,48 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -26,19 %
Wochenperformance: -26,19 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -1,70 %
Wochenperformance: -1,70 %
Platz 8
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Wochenperformance: -11,86 %
Platz 9
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -3,50 %
Wochenperformance: -3,50 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -2,26 %
Wochenperformance: -2,26 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -4,31 %
Wochenperformance: -4,31 %
Platz 12
Krung Thai Bank Public Company
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 13
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: +0,21 %
Wochenperformance: +0,21 %
Platz 14
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: +5,90 %
Wochenperformance: +5,90 %
Platz 15
Sibanye Stillwater
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Platz 16
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Platz 17
J.B.Hunt Transport Services
Wochenperformance: -4,35 %
Wochenperformance: -4,35 %
Platz 18
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