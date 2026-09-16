MPH Health Care Swings to €5.0M Profit in H1 2026

MPH Health Care AG reported an IFRS profit of €5.0 million for H1 2026, compared with a loss of €72.7 million in H1 2025; the improvement was mainly due to fair-value gains on investments and had no impact on liquidity.

Equity rose from €243.4 million at the end of 2025 to €248.4 million on 30 June 2026, while NAV per share increased from €56.85 to €58.02.

The equity ratio remained very high at 93.1%, despite a slight decline from 94.3%; operating cash flow improved to €4.656 million from €1.016 million.

The fair-value gain was mainly driven by the share-price performance of M1 Kliniken AG; CR Energy AG is in insolvency proceedings, but its carrying value is only around €1.0 million, or 0.4% of financial assets.

M1 Kliniken AG sold HAEMATO PHARM GmbH, exited pharmaceutical wholesale, and focused on its high-margin beauty business; its EBIT margin increased to 20.4%, while H1 revenue fell to €76.6 million due to deconsolidation effects.

MPH shareholders approved a dividend of €5.00 per dividend-entitled share at the Annual General Meeting on 9 July 2026; M1 Kliniken targets beauty-segment revenue of €200–300 million annually and an EBIT margin of at least 20% by 2029.

The price of MPH Health Care at the time of the news was 27,80EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.







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