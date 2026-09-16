MSA Safety & Bristol Uniforms Unveil Fire Safety Innovations at ESS 2026
Discover how MSA Safety and Bristol Uniforms unite advanced PPE, smart connectivity and tailored services to protect firefighters at every critical moment.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- MSA Safety and Bristol Uniforms are showcasing integrated, head-to-toe firefighting safety solutions at the 2026 Emergency Services Show in Birmingham, UK.
- Bristol’s Fully Managed Services supports fire brigades with PPE collection, cleaning, decontamination, inspection, repairs, replacement, logistics and administration across three UK service centres.
- The new Bristol X1 Fire Protective Suit offers more than 1,000 fit configurations, improved mobility and comfort, and reinforced high-wear areas for diverse firefighting conditions.
- The new GALLET F1 Fire Helmet provides enhanced thermal and impact protection, improved face-shield options, broad sizing, optional integrated lighting and simplified maintenance.
- MSA’s Connected Firefighter Platform, centered on the M1 SCBA, enhances accountability and situational awareness through telemetry, distress alarms, free-fall detection and real-time data sharing.
- The MSA HUB and Repeaters extend communications and connect incident commanders with firefighter status information, supporting better decisions in challenging environments.
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