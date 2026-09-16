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    BayWa: Deal Reached on Restructuring; Hybrid Bond Plan Set

    BayWa AG has taken a decisive step toward financial renewal, securing near-unanimous lender support for a far-reaching restructuring plan set to reshape its future.

    BayWa: Deal Reached on Restructuring; Hybrid Bond Plan Set
    Foto: BayWa AG
    • On 16 September 2026, BayWa AG reached agreement on a term sheet for an adjusted restructuring agreement.
    • The agreement has been approved by 267 of 268 financing partners, representing approximately 99.98% of the financial liabilities covered.
    • BayWa also reached an agreement with its two major shareholders, Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs-AG and Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG.
    • The restructuring plan includes an extension of the restructuring period and additional contributions from key financing partners and major shareholders.
    • BayWa plans to restructure its subordinated hybrid bond, with bondholders expected to waive almost all principal and all accrued interest without compensation.
    • The restructuring expert believes the measures can restore BayWa’s balance-sheet strength, competitiveness and profitability; the company aims to finalize the agreement during 2026, subject to required approvals.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at BayWa is on 30.10.2026.

    The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 2,4600EUR and was up +3,80 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,85 % since publication.


    BayWa

    +3,59 %
    -9,30 %
    -10,32 %
    -6,23 %
    -72,64 %
    -93,17 %
    -93,38 %
    -91,87 %
    -64,78 %
    ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406
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    BayWa: Deal Reached on Restructuring; Hybrid Bond Plan Set BayWa AG has taken a decisive step toward financial renewal, securing near-unanimous lender support for a far-reaching restructuring plan set to reshape its future.
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