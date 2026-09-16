Bike24 Holding Adjusts 2026 Revenue Forecast, Specifies Adjusted EBITDA

On 16 September 2026, Bike24 Holding AG announced adjustments to its 2026 financial forecasts.

The revised revenue forecast is EUR 345–360 million, up from the previous EUR 318–332 million.

The upgrade reflects the continued positive revenue trend seen in the first half of 2026, which continued through July and August.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16–18 million, compared with the previous forecast of EUR 16–20 million.

The narrower EBITDA outlook is due to higher costs related to internationalization, product mix effects, and current geopolitical events.

The figures are based on preliminary July and August results and remain subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements.

The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference, at Bike24 Holding is on 22.09.2026.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,5150EUR and was up +2,86 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,60 % since publication.







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