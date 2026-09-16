Bike24 Holding Expects Much Stronger Revenue Growth, Sets Profit Range

BIKE24 expects significantly stronger revenue growth in 2026, driven by increased demand across all markets, especially internationally.

The company raised its 2026 revenue forecast from EUR 316–332 million to EUR 345–360 million.

International markets are growing above average but currently contribute less to earnings due to market- and country-specific conditions.

Profitability is being pressured by price-sensitive customers, strong demand for lower-margin electronics, and rising transport costs.

BIKE24 maintains its adjusted EBITDA forecast of EUR 16–20 million but currently expects results in the narrower range of EUR 16–18 million.

Management remains committed to its growth strategy, aiming to attract more customers and increase market penetration.

The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference, at Bike24 Holding is on 22.09.2026.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,5050EUR and was up +2,45 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,00 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar